OAKS CORNERS, N.Y. (WROC) — Kathy Kohler has been with the Oaks Corners Fire Department now for 10 years serving alongside 80 or so other volunteers there.

“It’s a nice feeling to have, to help. To be out there and to be doing something,” she said.

During emergencies, Kathy is the person you see in the roadway deflecting and safely re-routing traffic.

“I’m going to cover the patient’s back, I’m covering the fireman’s back, I’m covering the ambulance service’s back. I need everybody to walk away from that situation free [safe],” she said.

In 2021, Kathy was awarded the top responder award for going to the most calls that year. The first time a woman received that department honor.

“It’s like ‘cool’. I like it!” she said of the recognition.

Taking a page from Kathy is EMS Danielle Rey. “I think women these days are getting more and more into stuff like this,” said Danielle.

On her own wedding day Danielle, so dedicated to the job, left her own reception when an emergency was called.

“It’s 24/7. When the tones drop, if we’re not working, we’re going to the call,” she said.

Mike Kohler is Kathy’s husband, also with the department. He nominated the two.

“They’re at the top of their field,” Mike said tearing up. “I think a lot of these two women.”

For Kathy, service to the folks in the hamlet and beyond is what keeps her going.

“It’s the people. I love the people (who) appreciate it. And I don’t even mind some of the ones who give me a hard time,” said Kathy smiling.

Oaks Corners is always looking for more volunteers, for more information on how to sign up, click here.