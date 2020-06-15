First Responders Spotlight: URMC nurse streamlines COVID care

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nurse Manager Jennifer Dale deals with highly specialized care at Strong Memorial Hospital: Peritoneal Dialysis, a treatment for kidney failure.

In the age of COVID-19, Dale quickly had to manage the care of PD across the facility, while quickly transitioning her wing to care of positive COVID-19 patients.

While all this happening, Dale and her team saw some of the highest volume of PD patients in several months.

“This feels amazing! I don’t feel deserving,” said Dale.

That’s a common theme with most of our recipients. And next, they highlight the others behind the mission they feel are more deserving.

“I feel like we’re just doing our job every day,” she said. “It’s my team… I’m there to support them. They are the ones every day doing the hard work.”

Dale talked about the biggest lesson learned since the pandemic took off, and the care at URMC.

“I think I’ve really learned that we are capable of adapting in a second,” Dale said. “We get done what we need to do.”

Dale’s supervisor, Shayne Hawkins, recalled one particular event when Dale had to convert her unit immediately to a Covid-positive section of the hospital.

“Jen never flinched, I can’t say what she was feeling inside, I never saw it, she never said it,” said Hawkins. “She quickly huddled with her team, not just nurses, but PCTs, secretaries, providers, environmental services, and began to explain why they were chosen to take on the Covid-positive population. She presented with confidence, offered reassurance, patiently answered questions, was transparent when she wasn’t sure and acknowledged their fears. Although Jen has only been the (nurse manager) for a short time, she handled herself with confidence and compassion, she was a leader in every sense.

“I am very, very proud of her.”

With New York’s COVID-19 numbers leveling off for the time-being, Dale says should we see another spike in the future, URMC remains ready. “We have plan A, B, C, D in place here at Strong, so I think we’re definitely ready for whatever the community needs,” she says.