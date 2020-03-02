First Responder’s Spotlight: Unsung hero behind “Project Lifesaver”

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Sergeant Pete Zambuto was instrumental in launching Project Lifesaver. The program helps those with mental challenges, like Alzheimer’s or autism, get located by police quicker via a wrist transmitter.



“I appreciate this. Thank you very much…I wasn’t expecting this at all,” Sgt. Zambuto said. The 6 foot, 8 inch-deputy was extremely surprised in a room full of his co-workers and friends who were in on the occasion.



“You picked the right guy. He’s just a gentleman. The ‘gentle giant’ we call him. He works 24-7 for the good of all of us,” Sheriff Todd Baxter said.



Baxter said Sgt. Zambuto worked well beyond his duty hours to raise funding for Project Lifesaver, and train co-workers, organizations and community members.



“Sgt. Zambuto really took the ball on this program and there are a lot of different components and entities involved,” Friend and Captain Jeff Wagner said.

Capt. Wagner says without Sgt. Zambuto’s expertise and attention to detail, the program might not have happened.



“Pete does a fantastic job and he’s an outstanding policeman,” he says.



And when it comes to taking credit, Zambuto is quick to point out the hard work and contributions of everyone else. “Everyone that’s (here) had a very active role in this as well.”

The Sheriff’s Office said this about Sgt. Zambuto:

He coordinated with multiple agencies, including Project Lifesaver, and our partners in law enforcement to construct the framework for the project.

He worked with participating families who sign up for this tool that can, with first responder assistance to save a loved one’s life.

Project Lifesaver is designed to help in finding missing/vulnerable individuals, autistic individuals, individuals struggling with Alzheimer’s or dementia – saving lives when time is of the essence.

This was not an easy project to launch, that said, Sgt. Zambuto coordinated multiple components to make it work including cost, equipment, maintenance, personnel and worked with the Monroe Sheriff’s Foundation to help fund the project.

“While the deputies/first responders who actually find the individual are likely the visible component of a “save,” none of it would be possible without Sgt. Zambuto’s knowledge, framework construction, maintenance, and community/family relations skills.”

Sgt. Zamuto is the unsung hero behind this project, in addition to setting up the framework required for this program to work, Sgt. Zambuto is an expert on the equipment, trained the MCSO on how to use the equipment, and is schooled in learning the equipment effectively so that he can maintain the equipment and in some cases fix the equipment or at least trouble shoot a problem, if need be.

— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office