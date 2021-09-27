First Responders Spotlight: Therapist finds way to treat 2 COVID patients at once

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shawn Test has worked as a respiratory therapist for almost 25 years at Rochester General Hospital. The COVID-19 pandemic, some of the toughest to get through.

“Really sick people, day in and day out. Everybody just seems to be sicker than they used to be,” says Test.

His co-workers said he has worked tirelessly for the past 18 months. In the early days of the pandemic, Test used his own money to build a circuit that would help treat two patients on one ventilator…something that thankfully did not have to be used. But the method is there in case it ever needs to be.

“It was early in COVID and we had to worry about if we were going to have to put multiple people on one ventilator,” says Test.

Test is vaccinated, so when it comes to the new state mandate, he’s all set. He says the vaccine works. “You get the vaccine and COVID doesn’t kill you necessarily. Or at least, the chances are extremely remote,” he says.

With the delta variant causing a second wave surge, and as the colder weather approaches, Test reminds all to, “Stay safe, wear your mask, get vaccinated.”

News 8’s friends at Bill Gray’s thanked Test with some goodies for his hard work during the pandemic. Test looking forward to a ‘Tap Room’ visit soon.

Test says every day is a reward for him at Rochester General because he gets to help those who need a hand. “These people don’t necessarily choose to come here. They are here because they don’t feel well, so, if I can make their day a bit better, I guess it’s worth it,” he says.