First Responders Spotlight: RPD officers volunteer with community, hope to curb spike in violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Liuetentant Bing Reaves with the Rochester Police Department belongs to an organization called Western New York ‘NOBLE’, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. Off and on duty, you can find him setting up things like food pantries for the needy — or working with youth.

“What we try to do is reach out to the community to build trust between the community and the police department,” says Reaves.

That bridge — more important now than ever. 2021 was Rochester’s deadliest year on record, with youth violence soaring.

“I think youngsters need to know that there is a way out of this violent nature or a way out of this violent culture,” he says.

Volunteering across the city allows for collaboration and ways to build trust. Acting Sergent Bernard McDonald, coaches youths in football — and also mentors others at his church. Youngsters seeing police in a different light he says is key.

“Just so we can humanize our position and our role so that we can, so we know that we are approachable,” says McDonald.

On the force 11 years, he says it’s an honor to serve his community,” says McDonald. “The best part about my job is having the opportunity every day to make a difference, whether it’s preventing a crime or just helping someone in need,” he says.

Reaves grew up in the city — and says the chance to work with youth — might help recruit more into the ranks. “…(who) can be a part of law enforcement and policing their own community,” he says.