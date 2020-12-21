First Responders Spotlight: RPD officer helps raise funds, ‘jammies’ for kids at Golisano

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — “To be honest with you, I don’t feel like I did very much,” says Rochester Police Officer Ken Frisbie, a regular reply we get from first responders in this series getting highlighted.

But Officer Frisbie did help bring the organization ‘Ady’s Jammies’ and the Rochester Police Locust Club together. Frisbie and the Police Union were able to collect $1,000 via the Alyssa’s Angels Holiday Gift Project, and 70 pairs of pajamas in donations, all going to Ady’s Jammies.

“I love kids. And I’ve always loved working with kids,” says Frisbie.

The funds will help Ady’s Jammies get more clothing for the younglings at Golisano’s Children’s Hospital. Adysson West also in attendance for the award, is the youngster behind much of it.

“I started doing it because I felt bad for everyone and what people go through,” says West.

West used to be a patient at Golisano’s. She wanted to make children comfortable and not have to wear scrubs. “So I wanted to give to them,” she says.

A member of Alyssa’s Angels, which helped with the financial donation, says with 2020 going the way it has, supporting these organizations is more important now than ever.

“Officer Frisbie enlisted the help of the Locust Club, and the Locust Club came to us to partner with us to provide support for the program,” says John Bradish.

Adam DeVincentis with the Police Locust Club, says Frisbie is a shining example and reflection of what most police officers do every day. “There are so many members who go out of their way and just improve the world around them,” he says.

All are hoping to do another delivery of pajamas this week to the hospital. Officer Frisbie, willing to lend a hand and bring some of our award goodies along from Dunkin‘. “I’m kind of hoping to help (them) out more with the jammies,” he says.

For more information on how you can help with Ady’s Jammies and Alyssa’s Angels, click on the organization names highlighted.