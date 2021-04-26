First Responders Spotlight: RPD caught on camera helping man in need, says happens ‘all the time’

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A Rochester Policeman caught on camera — helping a young man in need.

A few weeks ago, Sergeant Steve Boily was on vaccination detail by the convention center. A young man approached Boily, asking if he knew how to get a bus token. Boily didn’t, but quickly realized the man was in need.

“Really didn’t think anything of it. He just needed a little help, he was struggling a little bit, so I gave him some cash,” he says, about $10.

While this might seem like a special occasion, Boily says this act was not a big deal. “It’s what our people do day in and day out,” he says.

“I don’t think it’s significant because we do it all the time,” says Kevin Sizer of the Police Union. He says you usually don’t hear about the good work police do every day. “This is not the first time, and it’s definitely not going to be the last time,” says Sizer.

Boily says he’s proud of the career he’s had, and those at his side. “The people I get to work with in the department are some of the best you’ll ever meet.”

Our friends at Bill Gray’s recognizing Boily for his efforts. Boily only wishing he had enough to share with all the RPD .

“I think most of our people do far more than this little thing on a daily basis. They’re helping people with their yards, they’re picking up trash. They’re really helping people live in the city,” he says.

Sgt. Boily has been on the police force for 24 years and before that, worked in politics.