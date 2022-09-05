GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seven Seals Award is given out by the Employer Support of Guard and Reserve at the Department of Defense. It’s to honor centers that continue to show continuous support for employees serving military duties. The Ridge Road Fire District was recently given this recognition.

“Well, we have no problem with them going and serving of course — it’s a benefit to the country and it’s a benefit to us,” said Eric Stoerger, a commissioner with the district.

He says when firefighters come back from their guard or reserve roles, it’s that much more experience added to the team. “As far as making the manpower work here, it is a bit of a challenge but we work it out,” he said.

Battalion Chief Greg Rogers was in the Coast Guard Reserve for 17 years. In 2010, he was called away to duty. The district was not totally prepared to lose him.

“And we worked through a little bit of a learning phase at the time,” Rogers said.

Flash forward to 2022, and Rogers says they’ve come a long way. “Our senior leadership really has a good grasp on the ESGR and what we need to do for our employees to make sure they’re taken care of when they leave,” he said.

Currently, the district has three members actively drilling, along with 12 veterans who served active duty and reserve. Rogers says fire station or military, it takes a special type of person.

“Fire department jobs attract some of the same people that the military attracts — people who want to serve their community, that want to serve their country,” said Rogers.

As always, ‘First Responders Spotlight’ is brought to you by our friends at Bill Gray’s.

Original Press Release: