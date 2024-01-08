ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s that saying “A jack of all trades.” In this story, Jack is Steve.

Steve Page works with the Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department. It’s hard to give him one specific title because he does everything, literally.

“I’m a driver, safety officer, fire police, and the last five years have been all of it,” Page. “For the 30 years that I’ve been here I’ve been in the line as a lieutenant, captain for 20 of those 30. Right now I work with another guy and we do all the building maintenance.”

He was recently recognized by the department for all his contributions throughout the decades. That honor is for a job that came about when he just had one of those moments.

“30 years ago I was driving down the street and said– Ya know I’ve got to do something different with my life,” Page told Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers. “To do volunteer work, everybody wants to be here and the camaraderie is fantastic. It’s hard work for no pay and everybody has a great time.”

A bulk of his service came through EMS work responding to countless calls along with all the men and women who became more than just colleagues.

“Made a lot of friends, lot of knowledge on firefighting and getting along with people,” Page added. “EMS was great because you really learn to deal with people and their problems because usually when they call an ambulance it’s their worst day and you go in, figure out the problem and do the best you can to help them out.”

Page is somewhat retired, at least from the EMS work. He stopped that a little more than two years ago. Somers asked him when he might fully take a break. He says he’ll keep going until he can’t, adding there’s always something to do around the firehouse.