ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our new First Responders Spotlight takes us to Webster we share the story of one officer faced with a tall task to save a family.

When a fire call comes to 911, it’s not uncommon for police to be the first on the scene.

That was the case for Officer Erik Rynders with the Webster Police Department one morning in the fall. He just started his shift when he rushed to a burning home on Hartsville Lane.

“There are people trapped on the roof,” Rynders said. “We pulled into the neighborhood and I’m looking at the house but didn’t see anyone in the front of the house so I ran to the back of the house and there they were on the backside of the house on the lower roof.”

In those frantic few seconds, Rynders started to come up with a plan to get the family off the roof. There was black smoke pouring out of the windows. You couldn’t see anything inside the home.

He asked if they had a ladder nearby. There was one in the garage. He ran over and grabbed it. Then one by one he helped get the people off the roof and to the ambulance to warm up. It was the first rescue of this kind for the 15-year veteran of the department.

“It’s funny because all the firemen have been coming up to me with applications to join,” Rynders added. “ I’m like… I do enough dangerous stuff so I don’t need another thing but I didn’t really think too much of it. I just thought it’s a job and I gotta get it done and what better way than a ladder.”

That day, first responders could also save the family’s dog from inside the home. We did ask Rynders what if there wasn’t a ladder and he held out his arms and said he probably would’ve told them — jump.