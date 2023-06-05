ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Rochester Police Officer Tim Luety graduated from ‘recruit class 49’ 15 years ago right at the Monroe County Emergency Operations Center on Scottsville Road.

“After that, I was assigned to ‘midnights’ on the west side after I finished field training,” said Luety.

After 9 years of that, Luety shifted to days — eventually becoming a recruit class counselor here. And he trains a lot of law enforcement passing through.

“We have officers come from all the way down in Canandaigua, Geneva, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County, Monroe,” he said.

Through the years, he has risen to become a Field Training Officer, Firearms and Defensive Tactics Instructor, and member of the Mobile Field Force Team. He was recently awarded the RPD’s Commendation Award for a tragic event that shook the city: the Armory stampede on March 5 that claimed three lives.

“I was assisting with traffic out in front of the Armory, I started seeing a lot of people coming out, I could see that they were desperate,” he said.

Luety pushed through the crowd and found four unresponsive people on the ground– he coordinated and performed medical aid, including CPR, until more help came.

“People were just running wild,” he said.

But Luety said there is an even greater hero from that night — Brandy Miller.

“She was able to donate her organs,” he said. Miller in the process gives the gift of life… in death.

Luety thanked News 8 for the award — but also knows he stands on the shoulders of giants in the first responder community.

“It can’t go without saying the number of officers who have done great things,” he said.

Luety is about to start his third class in a row at the Academy.