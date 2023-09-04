WEBSTER, NY (WROC) — Back in July, Dr. Michael Holmes slipped and fell out of his truck, shattering his left femur; his neighbors rushed to help.

“My phone was in the truck so they got my phone and called 911. I knew it was bad,” said Holmes.

His femur was shattered in 13 pieces, of course, no one knew that at the time. Quick thinking by one first responder was literally a lifesaver.

“If they had tried to move me, I might have lost my leg and maybe even died,” said Holmes.

Holmes said Lt. Abbie Fennell and her partner Shawn with Northeast Quadrant ALS were the ones who raced to his home.

“We got there and he was — he had a good deformity to the top of his leg and he was in a good amount of pain,” she said.

Recognizing this was serious, Fennell called in the West Webster Fire Department for added assistance.

“We did our best to keep him comfortable until we got to the hospital where he could get some x-rays and some higher care,” said Fennell.

Chief Matt Lloyd says Fennell started as an EMT here in 2018… eventually working to become a paramedic. Fennell keeps on growing her resume.

“She showed willingness and eagerness to help her peers as well, which got her the promotion to lieutenant. Currently, she serves as one of our shift lieutenants,” he said.

Fennell said the uncertainty of this job– adds to the excitement. It’s why she loves it so much.

“It’s never the same. You never know from one day to the next what call you’re going to get,” she said.