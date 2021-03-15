First Responders Spotlight: Little library helping with fire safety in community

GREECE, NY (WROC) — You may see a new building — a tiny one — on the property of the Ridge Road Fire District’s Stoneridge Station. It’s a mini firehouse library stacked with resources for the community.

Firefighter Brian Shannon says due to the pandemic, many fire departments can’t do something they love: head out to classrooms to teach kids about fire safety.

“We should do some sort of library, some way to get our fire education out,” says Shannon.

This miniature firehouse is a “little library,” and inside is fire safety resources for the whole community. Replicated and built, by the way, to look just like the firehouse here on Stoneridge Drive. It’s a project three months in the making.

“It’s stuffed with fire safety books that were donated by organizations from across town,” says Shannon adding, fire safety never goes out of style.

“From ‘stop, drop & roll’, ‘stay low & go’, and know the ways out of your house,” he says.

Firefighter Dan Tucker says getting this literature out to neighbors is reading year-round.

“This is a small, residential community. We thought it would be a good idea for community outreach. This helps keep everybody safe,” says Tucker.

Bill Gray’s showing their support for the team with some First Responder Spotlight goodies. When it comes to protecting this community, Captain Brian Gebo says the team here always goes above and beyond and wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I always say we won the job lottery. We get to come in and do what most people would love to do,” says Gebo.

If you want to stop by and brush up on your fire prevention safety knowledge, that little library is at 200 Stoneridge Drive.