Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

First Responders Spotlight: Infection prevention director honored for COVID-19 work

First Responders Spotlight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A nurse by trade, Melissa Bronstein is the Director of Infection Prevention at Rochester Regional Health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s the one who helped create protocols and implement all Center for Disease Control and Department of Health guidelines for their hospitals. 

“I am astonished and truly honored. Thank you very much, and thank you for recognizing infection prevention,” Bronstein said as the award certificate was handed to her.

Bronstein said since the start of the pandemic, they’ve learned so much about the spread of coronavirus, and how to help stop it. Hand washing, masks, and other personal protective equipment are critical for all right now. “These things that seem small, make a huge difference.”

Bronstein and her band also assess COVID patients who come in, and advise staff on how to limit the spread, using the latest information.

“As a team, we can do anything. That’s really what I would say,” Dorothy Milford added, Director of Clinical Regulatory Compliance.

And the surprise was sponsored by Dunkin’, who gave a sweet amount of goodies to say “thank you”, including two pounds of coffee, Dunkin’ socks and shirt, and a gift card.

Bronstein said it’s been a marathon session since the start of COVID-19’s spread. She hopes in the end, their efforts will be worth it. “It’s stressful, but it’s rewarding knowing we’re doing the best we can,” she says.

For the latest COVID-19 work Rochester Regional Health is doing, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fill out my online form.

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss