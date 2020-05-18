First Responders Spotlight: Infection prevention director honored for COVID-19 work

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A nurse by trade, Melissa Bronstein is the Director of Infection Prevention at Rochester Regional Health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s the one who helped create protocols and implement all Center for Disease Control and Department of Health guidelines for their hospitals.

“I am astonished and truly honored. Thank you very much, and thank you for recognizing infection prevention,” Bronstein said as the award certificate was handed to her.

Bronstein said since the start of the pandemic, they’ve learned so much about the spread of coronavirus, and how to help stop it. Hand washing, masks, and other personal protective equipment are critical for all right now. “These things that seem small, make a huge difference.”

Bronstein and her band also assess COVID patients who come in, and advise staff on how to limit the spread, using the latest information.

“As a team, we can do anything. That’s really what I would say,” Dorothy Milford added, Director of Clinical Regulatory Compliance.

And the surprise was sponsored by Dunkin’, who gave a sweet amount of goodies to say “thank you”, including two pounds of coffee, Dunkin’ socks and shirt, and a gift card.

Bronstein said it’s been a marathon session since the start of COVID-19’s spread. She hopes in the end, their efforts will be worth it. “It’s stressful, but it’s rewarding knowing we’re doing the best we can,” she says.

For the latest COVID-19 work Rochester Regional Health is doing, click here.