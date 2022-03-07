CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — Andrew Schermerhorn works safety and compliance at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, part of Rochester Regional Health. An essential role, particularly in the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schermerhorn is also a volunteer firefighter for the Newark Fire Department. He says his passion for serving comes from his uncle.

“He was a volunteer fireman for years. Every time we’d go down to his house, I’d watch him go out the door his way. We’d always have to go down to the firehouse,” Schermerhorn said.

In addition to firefighting, he’s also been an EMT for six years and works with Finger Lakes Ambulance down the road on Crane Street.

“I just want to learn and I just love doing that. So, I have a passion for it. That’s what I enjoy,” he said.

Schermerhorn in fire gear

And if that wasn’t enough, he organizes softball with first responders in the summer in Wayne County; he calls this an essential link to keeping morale boosted in the ranks.

“Being true friends and get that brotherhood aspect, that’s what softball does,” Schermerhorn said.

Softball with Newark firefighters

Andrew’s boss, David Vascukynas, says he hits the ‘three p’s’: Punctual, positive, and polite. “It doesn’t surprise me, not at all. Andy is willing to help wherever he can, and he’s a great, great, guy,” he said.

News 8’s friends at Bill Gray’s, giving Schermerhorn a bag of goodies but he, like many first responders, says no thanks are needed. “I just love doing it. And that’s what it is, it’s helping people,” Schermerhorn said.

Schermerhorn did want to send a special ‘thank you’ to his wife and family. Without them, he says his career just would not be possible.