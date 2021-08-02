First Responders Spotlight: Gates Police Officer helps veteran cross street in downpour

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — In the midst of the torrential downpours we had across the region a couple of weeks ago, there was a video that had the area celebrating an act of kindness. The clip tallied up thousands of views, and showed a Gates Police Officer helping a veteran cross the street. He is our focus now of our ‘First Responders Spotlight’.



Last week, waterways quickly overflowed, causing streets to turn into streams. On Chili Avenue in Gates, Officer Ed Bower noticed an elderly military veteran trying to cross the road to the bus stop.

“I didn’t think that traffic was going to stop for him, it didn’t appear that they were. And if he did cross, I didn’t want him to get hit.”

The video — taken by a man in traffic, is going viral and getting cheers from the community. This kind of ‘above and beyond’ service though is nothing new for Bower.

“A lot of us, especially on the afternoon shift, we like to play basketball, throw the football with community members, interact with them if we can, some of us have coffee,” he says.

Sgt. David Kaiser says Bower’s the type of guy who is going to do the right thing every time he goes out. Kaiser, not surprised by the public’s reaction to the video.

“I think people are ready for good news. Everything is ‘doom and gloom’ these days, it’s just the world we’re living in. Anything hopeful, people want to (hold) onto.”

In a torrential downpour like this, or not, Bower says to always make sure to use crosswalks. Don’t try and make the trek alone in nasty weather. “Just be careful when crossing the street in weather like that.”

Our friends at Bill Gray’s honoring Bower with a bag of goodies. A good Samaritan did help to drive the veteran home after Officer Bower helped him across the street.