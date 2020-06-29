1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

First Responders Spotlight: ‘Firefighter Mike’ teaches Henrietta youth

First Responders Spotlight

HENRIETTA, NY (WROC) — The Henrietta Fire District responds to about 4,500 calls per year. Fire Chief Mark Strzyzynski says that number could be higher, if it weren’t for the efforts of one man: “Firefighter Mike”.

Captain Michael Dinsmore of the Henrietta Fire District has spent over 20 years as a firefighter. He teaches hands-on fire safety at various schools in Henrietta as “Firefighter Mike”, something he says is critical for youngsters.

“It’s important. They don’t get that education at school, it’s not part of their math or English, it’s life saving,” says Dinsmore.

Cinthia Aceto works at The School of the Holy Childhood in Henrietta and nominated Captain Dismore. She says he not only took the time to teach students there, but also the staff with manual learning.

“He came to our after school program. The kids can hold on to the hose, and have the water pour out of it and have fun,” says Aceto. Dinsmore also gives the kids a trailer full of simulated smoke to walk through, and taught how to crawl on the floor during a fire. Aceto says these skills help to diminish the fear children might have during a fire and help them take action.

Captain Dinsmore’s supervisor says the skills he teaches to the community have precious value that can’t be measured. 

“I think the number of people he’s probably saved over the years, he doesn’t even realize it…it’s insurmountable because that’s a number you can’t track,” says Chief Strzyzynski.

And Captain Dinsmore says he will be treating his fellow firefighters to Dunkin’, thanks as always to their special gift box for these occasions, full of coffee, a gift card, a T-shirt and other treats.

“It’s very surprising. Thank you, thank you very much. This is the best job in the world. Every day is different,” says Dinsmore.

