First Responders Spotlight: ‘Firefighter Bob’ teaches Wayne County youth on fire safety

LINCOLN, NY (WROC) — If you’re a kid in Wayne County, you might have crossed paths with “Firefighter Bob”. He’s a man who works above and beyond teaching youth all about fire safety year-round.

“Service to the community’s always been important for me,” says Robert Brewer, also known as “Firefighter Bob”.

He has been with the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department for six years, and before that with the Ontario Fire Department. He’s known to many younglings by his alias, traveling to schools in Wayne County teaching fire safety. During Fire Prevention Week, he’s particularly active with kids, teaching those essential skills on what to do in the event of a fire.

“It’s a real good fit for me, I love being around younger people. I also do a lot of work with our older people, too,” says Brewer.

Last month, Brewer was also awarded ‘2020 Fire Safety Educator of the Year’ by the Fireman’s Association of the State of New York. Our First Responders award, though, made a bit sweeter thanks to our friends at Dunkin’. His team there saying if anyone deserves the recognition, it’s Brewer…his volunteer work is infectious.

“He never wants to take credit for himself, that’s why we’re so glad to see him recognized in this way,” says Steve Gallaher with the Lincoln Fire Department.

“He brings a very positive attitude to the rest of the guys and there’s never a shortage of people willing to step up,” says Chief Mike Bodak of the Lincoln Fire Department.

Brewer says hey, he has to do something with his free time. He might as well pass his knowledge and skills on. The more the community knows, the safer we all can be.

‘”It’s my hobby. I don’t have any other hobbies so working somewhere in the public doing something, it’s always good for you and I encourage it with my young friends,” says Brewer.

Brewer’s volunteer record goes on. He also works with the Boy Scouts and the Salvation Army.