First Responders Spotlight: EMT Julie Smith

CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC) — Life in the age of coronavirus has meant a shift for all of us. But for Emergency Medical Technicians like Julie Smith with the Canandaigua Emergency Squad, it meant taking an already challenging job and taking it further. Smith rose to the occasion.

“Everything has to be decontaminated to a very high degree,” says Smith.

That means every single piece of equipment, sanitized, no questions asked in between each patient. Washing the inside of the ambulance constantly, and multiple uniform changes and showers in between calls.

“So that takes a lot more time and a lot more energy. On difficult calls, we’re in N-95 masks, plastic gowns, goggles that fog up…it can be very difficult,” says Smith.

Lt. David Hubble says Smith is a shoe-in for this award, even on a normal workday. “The ability to make people smile on their worst days. That’s one of the most important things you can do as a health care provider,” says Lt. Hubble.

“I see people such as Julie who are putting their families at risk, and going above and beyond,” he says.

Smith is also a grandmother of five. As a precaution, she’s not had a chance to hug or kiss any of them since March. She says she’ll be sure to share our sweet surprise from Dunkin’ with them when the time is right. But for right now, duty calls.

“I chose this position. Or maybe it chose me. But I love trying to make somebody’s worst day better in some way,” says Smith.