ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Officer Benjamin Walsh said early in the morning on June 8, a report came in for an 8-year-old boy with autism and his dog — both missing.

It was somewhere near the University of Rochester on the Genesee River. Upon arriving in the general area, Walsh said suddenly in the shadows, the bark of a dog was heard.

“His dog came running up to me to get my attention and starts running back away. So I grabbed a (University of Rochester) peace officer and we started following the dog to see if we could find the boy,” said Walsh.

The dog — Teddy — was alerting the police to come along with him. They followed Teddy to a dock along the river.

“When I got there, Officer Varner was already with the boy and starting to pull him out of the water,” he said.

Officer Brooke Varner went a different route and found the boy by listening for any out-of-the-ordinary noises. She did hear some faint huffing and puffing.

“And then I had just looked over the ledge and I saw the little water ringlet come out,” she said.

The boy, pale and purple-lipped, clinging to a board, barely able to speak. The task of pulling the boy out required more than just her, though. It was unknown how long the boy was in the water and the clock was ticking.

When the others showed up, it was time to pull. “We got him, now we just have to get him out,” she said, adding, “Walsh got there in time and grabbed the other arm and we started to hoist him out.”

Varner says for parents who have kids with autism, know that water can be an attractive destination.

“It’s a huge like stimulus to their (senses). That’s kind of how— Walsh said right away when we got the call he said, ‘I’m going to go towards the river.'”

Walsh and Varner though, want it to be clear who the real hero is. “If it wasn’t for Teddy… he needs the recognition. Teddy’s the man,” she said.

Without the dog leading the police to help get the boy out, it might not have turned out to be a happy ending.

The Locust Club said other police involved in responding to this call included Officers Boyle, McGrath, Talladay, Kish, Specksgoor, and Pina-Castillo.