First Responders Spotlight: Deputy works with children, raises money

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Deputy Tara Russo has a whole other job outside of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Hall of Justice. For years, she has worked with disadvantaged and challenged children and adults. In the process she and fellow deputies have raised thousands of dollars for charity. Russo says after taking off the uniform, that doesn’t mean service to others stops.

“You know, it’s helping people, being able to make something a little bit better for others,” says Russo.

Chief Marvin Patterson and her supervisor say Russo’s drive for service touches and inspires so many. “To be able to step out into the community and help out children, that’s great because that’s our future. And just the have that love and that compassion,” says Patterson.

“She’s awesome. Awesome at work, she’s awesome out of work. Everything you see is what you get from her,” says Sgt Steve Barre, Russo’s Supervisor.

For Sheriff Todd Baxter, he says any law enforcement doing work out in the community has an extra impact given the current national climate. “I think it’s wonderful that we recognize her, embarrass her, and that’s the name of the game,” says Baxter smiling.

Deputy Russo was amazed she was being honored with this award, and our friends at DUNKIN’ happy to help her celebrate the occasion. “I thought you guys were just messing with me!” laughs Russo.

