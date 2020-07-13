1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

First Responders Spotlight: Deputy goes from ‘court to court’ to help those with special needs

First Responders Spotlight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Sarah Hartung works at the Hall of Justice downtown. Before the pandemic, Deputy Hartung could be found every Thursday night volunteering with a Special Olympics team in Chili. It’s for that work, going from legal court to the ball court, that she’s being honored. 

“It feels wonderful to be recognized for something that feels kind of natural,” she says, adding, “One day a week, I can do this… and the hustle and bustle of every week it became tough to squeeze in the schedule but once I was there I said this is the best hour of my week.”

Deputy Hartung worked for BOCES after high school and always thought she’d be doing something similar for a steady career. But the badge called her name. Hartung eventually managed to find a way back into the special needs community. Undersheriff Korey Brown says the act of giving back is a common theme with many in law enforcement. 

“Deputies don’t do it for any other reason than they just want to give back. So, they do. And they do it all throughout the community, doing all kinds of different things. Sarah is just another great example of that,” says Undersheriff Brown.

Chief Marvin Patterson says Hartung volunteering on the basketball court shows the community that deputies blue are people, too. “It’s great we’re able to show them that we care, and that we want to give back, and we enjoy doing what we’re doing,” says Chief Patterson.

And Deputy Hartung, thrilled with the goodies from our friends at Dunkin. But she says just doing her job is reward enough. “I do this to make a difference. That’s why I do this and that’s why I love it,” she says.

