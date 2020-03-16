First Responders Spotlight: Deputy Chief Scott Smith

1  of  71
BROCKPORT, NY (WROC) — Deputy Chief Scott Smith has worked his way up through the ranks in the Brockport Fire District, volunteering for decades. The district covers a large area of responsibility, around 70 square miles, and last year took in over 960 calls.

“He done the county HAZMAT team, he’s done recruitment and retention, he’s volunteered for fund raisers, only because I’m involved. He just comes along on his own to help,” Kelly Smith, Scott Smith’s wife said.

Kelly Smith said even with all of that on his shoulders, Scott is still extremely community-oriented, spending countless hours serving the public.

Fire Chief for the Greater Rochester International Airport Kevin Bardeen has known Scott Smith since middle school. He said Smith lives for the fire team here. “Every time I hear Brockport Fire going out on a call, Scott’s answering up,” Bardeen said.

“He does nothing but devote all of his time to this fire department and hopefully the community sees that,” Scott’s Brother Kevin Smith said.

Kelly says she can’t think of anyone more deserving for the First Responders Spotlight award. “He just bends over backwards for people, even people he doesn’t know, people who may not have been kind to him, it doesn’t matter. His heart is just the best thing about him.”

Kelly added, “When someone’s kid wants to come to the firehouse and see the trucks, he will make himself available, and take them through the trucks and give them a hat or something. I don’t know what else to say. I know there are other things that he’s done but I am a loss right now because it’s just who he is. His complete dedication to the Brockport community is never-ending.”

“I just enjoy doing it. I wouldn’t know what else to do,” Deputy Chief Smith said.

