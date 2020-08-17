First Responders Spotlight: Deputy breaks bread with homeless man

HENRIETTA, NY (WROC) — A Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy was caught on camera — taking time off of his busy beat to sit with a homeless man, and give him nourishment for soul and body.

“Well, I had been the area the last couple of days and I had seen the same guy over and over in the same spot,” says Deputy Brandon Koenig who is the focus of this week’s First Responders Spotlight.

“I thought I’d just stop and see what is story was. Find out if he was a veteran or not, and see if there was something we could do to be of service to him,” he says.

Deputy Koenig is a Marine Corps veteran. He was with an artillery unit and deployed three times. When he saw the homeless man in camouflage pants and a sea bag, he thought for sure it was a brother in arms. “I guess when I saw that, my first thought was ‘maybe that’s just another fellow vet I can help out,'” he says.

It turns out he wasn’t, but that didn’t stop Koenig from sitting down, and breaking bread with the man. A video was taken at Burger King by a passerby and made the rounds on social media. Capt. Christopher Fay works with Koenig, and says while many deputies have these giving traits, Koenig is a standout.

“You can’t teach this type of caring. It’s a value that we love here at the Sheriff’s Office. We like to see our deputies out there showing they care,” says Capt. Fay.

Koenig spent years away from his home here working law enforcement in Orange County, California. He’s no stranger to reaching out to those on the streets.

“Being out in Southern California, we had a huge homeless population and many of them were veterans, which is unfortunate,” he says.

He adds to finally be back home hitting the streets and helping the area that gave him so much is humbling, and the reward from our friends at Dunkin, great appreciated.

“Being back here with the Sheriff’s department, getting to work in the community where I grew up and the area, and helping the people I grew up around is really nice,” he says.