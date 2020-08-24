First Responders Spotlight: By bike, community policing at its finest in tough city area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s push to “re-imagine policing”, hitting the streets and doing more community work is a major part of that. But for one Rochester police officer, working with those in the area surrounding North Clinton Ave. is nothing new for him.

“I’ve had a lot of different assignments over the years, this is probably one of the most rewarding ones I’ve had,” says Lt. Ron Malley with the Rochester Police Department.

Lt. Malley is a 28-year veteran of the RPD, and patrols the North Clinton Ave. neighborhood with his fellow officers on bicycle. He received News 8’s First Responders Spotlight award for his constant work policing from the streets.

“The people we deal with, the community, the people actually in the community actually appreciate us,” he says.

Malley says so many interactions with police can be negative — be it car accidents, shootings, or acts of violence. “So when we have the opportunity to be able to do it on a positive note or to work with the community, which my office does, that’s the most rewarding thing you can do in police work,” he says.

Albany is pushing for more community policing across the state. For Malley and his crew, this is nothing new. Social media has celebrated his efforts, but the real proof was hitting the streets and asking about Lt. Malley, and making sure he really earned the sweet treats from our sponsors at Dunkin’.

“He’ll even get a bag and if he sees us picking up paper, he’s picking up paper. So, he’s one of us,” says Vanilla Sanders who lives off of North Clinton.

Sanders says Lt. Malley takes a lot of pride in this often troubled area. Having police right here she says is vital. “Oh, we need it over here really bad. And the policemen who have been here do a good job. They really do,” she says.

When it comes to doing the job right, Malley says his secret is to keep it simple. “The reality of it is going out and treating people with respect, and working to help people through their issues. I think that’s all people really want,” he says.

Lt. Malley was also recently given an award by the City and police department recognizing his professionalism and work.