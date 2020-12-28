First Responders Spotlight: Brighton police officer helps save baby

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In late November, on his way home from work, Brighton Police Officer Derick Fera noticed a vehicle on the side of the road in town, with a woman hysterical. He stopped on the busy roadway to see if he could help.

“That’s when she said her baby was choking. I advised her I just got out of work and I’m a cop,”Fera said. Fera used his first aid training to remove an obstruction in the child’s airway.

His supervisor, Captain Jose Caraballo, says until Fera’s brother nominated him for the First Responders Spotlight award, no one at the department knew about this.

“I’m not surprised to get your email and hear he did something like this,” Caraballo said. He says one of his own doing something like this, makes the team proud and the job worth doing. The treats from Dunkin, well-deserved.

“The way the times are right now, it’s just great, you know? It’s even better, it’s one of our officers right now that’s getting recognized.”

Fera says in the chaos of the moment, the woman never left her name and drove off to a nearby hospital to have the baby looked at. The child’s life saved thanks to Fera. He says with the badge on or off…service never stops.

“We try to help out when we can. If we’re on duty, off duty, I just feel like we live that life no matter what.”

Fera is a Lyons native and has been with Brighton Police for two years, and before that, worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.