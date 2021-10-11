First Responders Spotlight: Bee sting victim surprises EMT who saved his life

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last year Webster resident Mike Pecka was stung by bees multiple times, suddenly feeling awful. He managed to drive to urgent care.

“It was a big blur for the most part. I remember walking in. All I said was I got a bee sting, my face was swollen,” says Pecka.

Pecka didn’t know he was allergic to bee stings. His condition deteriorated rapidly.

“Things can go from zero to one hundred real quick,” he says.

With Pecka fading fast, urgent care had to call in Emergency Medical Technicians. Jaclyn Ingrassio with Northeast Quadrant Advanced Life Support showed up with her partner, Cory.

“We took him to the hospital immediately and on the way, we did life-saving measurements,” says Ingrassio.

Pecka stayed in the hospital recovering, oblivious as to who saved his life. Months later he was working his job at Speedway when Ingrassio walked in.

“I was like ‘oh my God, yeah’. And we just started clicking after that,” she says.

The two, now good friends. Ingrassio says saving lives and the connections made are why she loves being an EMT.

“The best part is seeing an outcome like this,” she says.

Her boss, Syed Ahmed Mustafa, says she’s a great example of the person you want at your side. “High energy, dedicated, shows up early, leaves late.”

Pecka, tearing up, says without Ingrassio and her partner, he wouldn’t be here.

“They’re lifesavers and I can’t thank them enough for what they do on a regular basis,” he says.

