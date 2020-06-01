First Responders Spotlight: Batavia nurse sets up COVID-19 testing tents

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Registered Nurse Bernie Barnes with the United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia — part of Rochester Regional Health — was instrumental in setting up coronavirus testing tests for the community. Her co-workers say she was the first to step up to the giant task.

“(They) allow patients to avoid having to get out of their cars, so they could socially distance, so we could keep them isolated outside,” says Barnes.

Barnes says we’ve learned so much about COVID-19 since it first arrived. The biggest surprise for her? “How many patients are a-symptomatic that have been coming through that we’ve swabbed not expecting a positive result, and have seen a positive result,” she says.

As Barnes will tell you, the revelations and lessons learned were all due to a collaborative team effort.

“She was able to pull people from various backgrounds and really get them in play and get them working smoothly together,” says Daniel Ireland, President of UMMC.

“Her collaboration and partnership with the whole team and really showing her leadership skills has been amazing,” says Sherri Faggiano with UMMC.

But all agree, Bernie deserved the spotlight, the occasion made sweeter by Dunkin. It was also Bernie’s birthday. As for being selected for the award, Bernie says she’s extremely humbled.

“I’m just glad I could be of service and help at this time,” she says.

