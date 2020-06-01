1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

First Responders Spotlight: Batavia nurse sets up COVID-19 testing tents

First Responders Spotlight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Registered Nurse Bernie Barnes with the United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia — part of Rochester Regional Health — was instrumental in setting up coronavirus testing tests for the community. Her co-workers say she was the first to step up to the giant task.

“(They) allow patients to avoid having to get out of their cars, so they could socially distance, so we could keep them isolated outside,” says Barnes.

Barnes says we’ve learned so much about COVID-19 since it first arrived. The biggest surprise for her? “How many patients are a-symptomatic that have been coming through that we’ve swabbed not expecting a positive result, and have seen a positive result,” she says.

As Barnes will tell you, the revelations and lessons learned were all due to a collaborative team effort. 

“She was able to pull people from various backgrounds and really get them in play and get them working smoothly together,” says Daniel Ireland, President of UMMC.

“Her collaboration and partnership with the whole team and really showing her leadership skills has been amazing,” says Sherri Faggiano with UMMC.

But all agree, Bernie deserved the spotlight, the occasion made sweeter by Dunkin. It was also Bernie’s birthday. As for being selected for the award, Bernie says she’s extremely humbled.

“I’m just glad I could be of service and help at this time,” she says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fill out my online form.
High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss