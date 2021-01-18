First Responders Spotlight: Batavia Nurse rises to occasion during COVID crisis

BATAVIA, NY (WROC) — Candy Jones has been a registered nurse for two and a half years, and she works at Rochester Regional Health’s United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. Her co-workers have highlighted her drive to save lives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The things you see are unbelievable. People on ventilators and the people are very, very sick,” says Jones.

She says the current coronavirus spike is worse than the first one back in March and April. The patient numbers, climbing ever higher. She’s asking the public to do what we’ve all been hearing for months.

“Wear the mask, wash your hands, don’t touch your face, and don’t get into groups of people,” says Jones.

Jones’ boss Olivia Barren says she’s worked with a lot of nurses over the years. She says Jones has risen to the occasion during the COVID crisis.

“I have never in my entire time being a manager or even a nurse, worked with someone who is so dedicated,” says Barren.

Barren says Jones also helps other hospitals in the region whenever they need an extra hand. “She is just always going above and beyond for everybody around her,” she says.

The best part about Jones’ job? While the goodies from Dunkin’ were certainly a treat, that’s not it. Jones says it’s the connection she gets with the patients, and changing their lives when they are at their lowest point. “If you can put a smile on a patient’s face, you’ve done something,” she says.



Jones is a Medina native and has lived there her whole life. In the rare off time she gets, she loves to spend it with her two golden retrievers.