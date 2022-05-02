ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Andrew Dill is an EMT with AMR in the City of Rochester. He’s also in a now-viral Tik Tok video with millions of views outside his sister’s hospital room while she was in labor.

“I protect and take care of the ones I love, so that was pretty easy, she needed that kind of moment,” Dill said.

Due to COVID restrictions, he wasn’t allowed in the hospital to support his sister.

“I had my dog and I had the day off, so I figured why not make a tailgate out of it,” Dill said.

His sister, Cassandra, says she and Andrew are very close, adding that he always knows how to make her laugh. She said the likes and comments posted online was a nice distraction.

“In a sense, it helped me keep my mind off labor as much as possible I guess,” she said.

Her husband, Marquis, was in on the whole tailgate.

“It was very happy,” he said. “I just knew that it would be great for her. I knew it would make her smile even though she cried.”

Andrew says he loves his career as an EMT, but he’s hoping to branch out.

“I’m looking to get into law enforcement here, City of Rochester. It’s always been a passion of mine,” he said.

But for now, he still loves his work as an EMT and helping those in distress.

“For us, it’s just one other call, but for them it’s their worst day, so, I take care of those patients like they’re my loved ones. They need us there and we have to bring them to the hospital, and that’s what they need,” he says.

