Former RPD officer Denny Wright attends the First Responder ceremony before the Greece CSD varsity boys’ basketball game (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Central School District recognized first responders with a ceremony before the varsity boys’ basketball game Monday night.

A parade of emergency vehicles from Greece, Rochester, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and local fire districts drove onto the campus to attend.

Former RPD officer Denny Wright served for 23 years until he was wounded in 2019 — he was among one of the first responders recognized in the ceremony.

Sean McCabe, the president of the Greece Central School District’s Board of Education, said the event was important given how first responders were the ones who saved Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s life.

“On Damar Hamlin’s stage, everything worked perfect, first responders were there, rapid CPR, rapid AED, it was amazing and they saved his life,” said McCabe. “These people do it every day with no recognition, no one really recognizes them, maybe the family recognizes they saved a loved one, and so that’s why we want to do it.”

The school district also said that not only do first responders support schools in a time of crisis, but they also work with students yearly in various outreach and educational programs.