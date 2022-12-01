The First Responders Community Unity Dinner will be held at East High School. (News 8 WROC photo/Alex Love)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Beechwood Neighborhood Coalition announced they are holding their 30th annual First Responders Community Unity Dinner Thursday evening at East High School.

The coalition said that the purpose of the dinner is to honor the Rochester police officers, firefighters, EMTs, Pathways to Peace, and PIC Team members who work in the area of Beechwood.

The dinner will feature addresses from Pathways to Peace leader Anthony Hall, Alia Henton-Williams of the PIC Team, Chief Felipe Hernandez Jr. of the Rochester Fire Department, and Moses Robinson of the Rochester Police Department.

Organizers expect 120 people to attend the event, with around 50 first responders in attendance. The dinner will be cooked by the culinary students of East High School.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. while the program will begin at 7:15 p.m.