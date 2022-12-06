ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was rescued after being trapped in a house fire on 6th Street overnight on Tuesday, the Rochester Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to the 2-story, single-family home. They learned the woman was upstairs in a rear bedroom during the fire. She was told by another individual about the fire. A third occupant helped evacuate her by using a ladder.

She was evaluated at the scene and refused all medical care. No injuries were reported and it was determined no one else was inside the home.

The house had heavy fire, heat, and smoke damage to parts of the first floor and some damage to the first half of the second floor. The RFD said that eight adults were displaced, but none needed assistance from Red Cross.