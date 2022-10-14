ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dog was rescued after a fire spread throughout a large two-story home on Rohr Street Friday afternoon.

News 8 crew members on scene say the front of the structure has completely blacked following the blaze. Firefighters have since put the fire under control.

There is no information on the condition of the dog. According to fire crews on scene a woman inside the residence was able to escape the fire and suffered no injuries.

