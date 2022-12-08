ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The West Webster Fire Department announced they will be holding a remembrance ceremony for the 10th anniversary of the shooting that claimed the lives of two firefighters.

In December 2012, members of the Webster Fire Department — including Mike Chiapperini and Tomasz Kaczowka — were responding to a house fire on Lake Road when William Spengler ambushed the crew and shot them, killing Chiapperini and Kaczowka and injuring two other firefighters. He then killed himself on a Lake Ontario beach.

Investigators said the fire was set by Spengler and it was believed that he lived in the home with his sister, Cheryl. Police also discovered a body that was believed to be his sister inside the home. It was unclear if she died before or after the fire.

The remembrance will last between December 22 and December 24. During these dates, Station #1 will have a “remembrance room” featuring photos, videos, and items honoring the firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. The dates and times are as follows:

December 22: The room will be open for first responder agencies only from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

December 23: The room will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be open to the public and first responder agencies.

December 24: At 6 a.m., there will be a memorial prayer at the West Webster Firehouse Memorial behind the station. The room will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Department officials said that they are not promoting any events on Lake Road due to safety concerns.