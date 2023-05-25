ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students from Webster Schroeder High School were released Thursday following a fire that took place inside the building.

According to the West Webster Fire Department, the small fire came from a piece of shop equipment. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The Webster Central School District said that all high school and pre-kindergarten students were safely evacuated. Students were sent home due to the smoke in the hallways.

Firefighters said that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Kids are being released today from Webster Schroeder HS after they said, smoke-filled the hallways from a shop fire. This is what I’ve been told from students who are exiting the building. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/8vT8SFeXS6 — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 25, 2023

