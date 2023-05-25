ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students from Webster Schroeder High School were released Thursday following a fire that took place inside the building.
According to the West Webster Fire Department, the small fire came from a piece of shop equipment. The fire was quickly extinguished.
The Webster Central School District said that all high school and pre-kindergarten students were safely evacuated. Students were sent home due to the smoke in the hallways.
Firefighters said that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
