PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews are currently attempting to put out a large fire in Wayne County. The blaze has taken over Palmyra Coin-Op Laundry at 132 William Street in Palmyra.

The business building appears to be fully engulfed in flames.

Several fire department vehicles are on the scene assisting in containing the fire.

Photo sent to News 8 by viewer Chris Tanea.

Immediate details on what caused the fire are not available.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.