ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of North Goodman Street is closed following a water main break after a fire at a home.

RFD told News 8 staff on scene Friday afternoon crews were called to a home on North Goodman Street by a neighbor who reported smoke coming from the home and a smoke detector going off.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the first floor and when hooking up to the nearest hydrant, a water main break occured.

A portion of North Goodman Street will remain closed as crews work to fix the water main break.

No injuries to residents or first responders have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to RFD.

