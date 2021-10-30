Volunteer firefighters called upon at ‘Truck or Treat’ in Rochester

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — In partnership with several Fairport and Bushnell’s Basin Fire crews, the Egypt Fire Department hosted its second annual ‘Truck or Treat’ event Saturday.

The drive-through show allows families, community member and children to get an inside look at the equipment used by local fire department every day, including anti-flame suites, trucks and ladders.

While the event is geared to accommodate Halloween festivities, it also provides an opportunity for volunteers to come forward.

The three different departments all rely on volunteer efforts, especially Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department which runs exclusively on volunteer staff. ‘Truck or Treat’ gives current department members a chance to talk with the community about what they do and about the volunteer positions that are open.

Today at “Truck or Treat” in Perinton Plaza the kind folks from the @BushnellBasinFD took me up in the ladder basket 102 feet off the ground! Check out the view of the plaza and Pittsford-Palmyra Rd! More tonight on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/8XX2BcFXts — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) October 30, 2021

For those interested, the first step is connecting with a service member.

“We’re always looking for new members,” Christopher Noyes with Bushnell’s Basin FD said. “We provide all the training, all the information that is required for someone to become a volunteer as well as the equipment so there’s no risk for them to come out, see what we do and try it out and see if it’s for them.”

Dan Sheehan with the Egypt Fire Department says that volunteering is all about those around you.

“We want to get the word out that number one we’re volunteer,” Sheehan said. “Two if there is spare time that they can commit to being able to give back to their community that this a wonderful offering to do so.”

‘Truck or Treat’ was held at Perinton Plaza from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Egypt Fire Department along with Fairport and Bushnell’s Basin all have available volunteer positions.