ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Imagine a world without volunteer firefighters. That’s exactly what we asked the community to do. When they thought about what the result would be if they no longer had their services available, they said “it would be devastating.”

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York or FASNY is currently facing a shortage of volunteer firefighters and are hoping a few items in the state budget will help them fill positions. If not, it could cost the community.

FASNY is hoping proposals like a $10 million training fund to provide a stipend for basic classes, and higher compensation for injuries on the job will pass to incentivize community members to volunteer. FASNY conducted a study finding volunteer firefighters save New York taxpayers $3.8 billion a year by just existing and helping the community.

However, over the last 20 years the state has lost 40,000 volunteers, spreading resources thin.

FASNY’s John D’Alessandro says if these items don’t pass in this round’s budget, it would make it harder to staff stations. He says they’re already struggling.

“New York is suffering from a drastic decline in the number of people who become volunteer firefighters,” D’Alessandro said. “We’re down 40,000 from the early 2000s from 120,000 to about 80,000 today. At the same time, we’re asked to respond to more calls, more complex calls, and oftentimes to go outside of our own coverage areas as we saw a few months back with the snowstorm in Buffalo.”

RIT economics expert Amit Batabyal says if the staffing shortage continues, it could put the community at risk. He says eventually it would lead to greater response times, potentially less ability and expertise. It could also cost the community more.

“If the number of volunteer firefighters goes down, and those numbers are made up of career firefighters, you can expect property taxes to gradually increase upwards no question about that or I should say more generally some kind of taxation going up,” Batabyal said.