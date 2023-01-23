ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday morning that originated from a vehicle in the home’s garage, according to the West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Departments.

The West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Department say they responded to the report of a house fire at 2870 Conn Rd. in West Bloomfield Monday just after 11:30 a.m.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found a home with a heavy fire from a one-story attached garage house and reported a working fire.

According to the West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Department, the fire resulted in significant fire damage to the two-story residential house and total loss of the garage and contents.

The home was occupied when firefighters arrived at the scene by two adults. The West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Department adds that an adult dog was rescued, and two cats remain missing at this time.

The preliminary results of the investigation reveal the fire originates within a vehicle within the garage and spread to the attached two-story home. The fire remains under investigation.