ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large fire significantly damaged an abandoned house on Jefferson Avenue overnight Wednesday.

Emergency crews were led to 676 Jefferson Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for the report of a vacant house on fire. Firefighters said the residence was a 2 1/2 story home that was boarded up.

Officials say heavy fire quickly spread to all floors of the structure, prompting firefighter efforts to be made only from outside of the property due to the condition of the building.

According to fire crews on scene, it took first responders around 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. As a result, the building suffered significant damage and will need to be torn down.

The same residence was the subject of another fire just three weeks earlier.

Emergency crews say no other properties received damage and no injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine what started the blaze.

Fire appears to be getting more intense. RFD is waiting for something. RG&E crews have arrived on scene and are working on something in the back of the house. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/7xPxhez5qa — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) April 13, 2022

Firefighters battel a large fire at 676 Jefferson Avenue Wednesday. (WROC File / Alec Richardson)

