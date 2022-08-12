ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters responded to Brayer Street on Friday for the report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed the heavy fire coming from the house. According to Lieutenant David Abdoch, they were able to see flames from all four sides of the structure.

Lieutenant Abdoch said they worked to contain and then finally knock down the fire. He then said the house was vacant and had squatters living in the structure, but no injuries were reported.

