TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire departments from Onondaga and Cortland Counties battled a house fire Monday night near Song Mountain in Tully.

Tully Fire Chief, Frank Speziale, said the call went out around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a structure fire at 230 Long Road.

He said when crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Chief Speziale said the house was destroyed and crews were bringing in an excavator to spread out the debris to help firefighters put out hot spots.

The Chief said there was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.