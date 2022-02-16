PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A tractor trailer fire blocked portion of I-90 in the Town of Pittsford Wednesday.

According to authorities, State Police arrived to the scene of the incident around 3:10 a.m. The fire occurred near Pittsford-Mendon Center Road between exit 44 and 45.

All eastbound lanes were blocked off for around two hours as emergency crews cleaned up the scene.

State Police officials say no injuries were reported in the fire. An investigation continues.

