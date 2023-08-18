ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were injured after a fire on State Route 21 in Williamson Wednesday evening, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that the fire was at a multi-occupancy residence after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Three people were inside the building at the time of the fire.

According to deputies, all three people were injured. Two of them had minor injuries and were treated on scene. The other was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is still working to investigate the cause of the fire.