Editor’s Note: This story was edited to clarify that the house fire displaced 10 adults and four kids.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews are currently on the scene of a three-alarm house fire on Champlain Street Wednesday morning.

According to firefighters on the scene, the fire took one hour to get out of control. The Red Cross is currently assisting four children and 10 adults at the scene.

RFD says that the fire spread to the house to the left. No one was inside that house and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Stay with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.