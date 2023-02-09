ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Teresa Everett has been named interim chief of the Rochester Fire Department, following the upcoming retirement of Chief Felipe Hernandez.

Everett will be the first woman in the city of Rochester’s history to take the role. News 8’s Natalie Kucko sat down with Everett Thursday to learn more about her plans for the future.

Everett has served two separate terms in the training division and says she hopes to build on recruitment efforts, repairing aging facilities throughout the city, and furthering succession planning. This, while a national search takes place for a permanent chief.

Everett joined the Rochester Fire Department in 2007 and served for a few years before moving on to administration roles in College Park, Georgia, Gary, Indiana, and Baltimore, Maryland.

In 2019, Everett returned to Rochester as deputy chief in training with a focus on recruitment and retention.

“You have to know your entire organization. You have to know what skills are required. You have to know what your demand level is in terms of your calls. You really have to know your organization in order to stay in tune with what the training needs are,” said Everett.

Everett is the first woman, and the first Black woman, in Rochester’s history to lead the fire department.

“I’m going to be honest, being a ‘first’ is not always a happy thing for me. I look at being the representative of a team. I look at it, in part, of being part of a relay team. I may be the first representative of the team to get across the line, but nobody gets there on their own,” said Everett.

When asked what inspired her to initially leave a career in academics and join the fire academy, Everett shared a personal experience from the late 80s.

“I was working at a community college and I heard a young man say, ‘I’m so glad that we don’t have any women in the fire recruit class. They’re only in the police recruit class.’ I turned around and said, ‘Excuse me?’ He replied, ‘Yes. We don’t really want women in the fire recruit class.’ So, I rushed right over and signed up,” said Everett, “It was a message that was sent, that women weren’t wanted. So, that was like a call to respond.”

Everett plans to serve as interim fire chief until a replacement is found.

Chief Felipe Hernandez’s retirement is effective Friday, after more than two decades with the department. Everett says Hernandez will be missed.