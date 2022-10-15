ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree arson in connection to an incident that happened back in April, the Rochester Fire Department’s Arson Task Force announced on Saturday.

On April 19, 2022, firefighters were called to 942 Monroe Avenue for the report of a fire in the stairwell and against the side of the building. They found and put out several small fires inside the building’s hallway, while the fire on the side of the building was extinguished before their arrival. No injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. The owner of the Blue Taro restaurant — which is housed inside the building — told authorities that he received threats from a worker he hired for renovation work.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office picked up a Rochester male and turned him over to the Arson Task Force for questioning before arresting him. No information has been released regarding his identity.