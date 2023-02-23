Rochester Fire Department tends to fire on Sullivan Street (Emalee Burkhard, News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire at a home on Sullivan Street Thursday afternoon displaced three adults and a dog, the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) told News 8 staff.

The RFD told News 8 staff on scene that neighbors told the residents of the home that smoke was coming from the roof.

Three adults and one dog were able to safely exit the home without any issues, according to the RFD.

The RFD says when they arrived at the home, they found the knee wall and used a fire extinguisher until they were able to get line inside.

The home sustained smoke damage on the second floor, and had to cut off roof for ventilation.

The family residing inside the home is displaced, with Red Cross assisting.

The RFD adds that ice did play a factor in fighting the fire.